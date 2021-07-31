Atlanta United managerial target emerges

The club is winless in its past 11 games and is well below the MLS playoff line. There are 18 games remaining in the regular season.

Fonseca, who speaks English, reportedly was the front-runner to take over at Tottenham Hotspur until the negotiations broke down. He previously had been tied to taking over at West Ham and Everton, as well.

Fonseca doesn’t seem tied to any particular formation, instead choosing what works best with the personnel. One thing is clear, Fonseca prefers to play attacking football, which is what Eales and Bocanegra want. His teams have produced a goal differential of almost 400 in his 16 years managing.