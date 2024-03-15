Five Atlanta United players called to national teams

“I don’t think about Toronto now,” Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “I’m just focused on Orlando. And we will see what happens after that.”

Giakoumakis, who leads the team with three goals, was called up by Greece for its Euro qualifying match against Kazakhstan on March 21.

Wiley, who started the first two matches and should start Sunday’s, was called into the U.S. team for friendlies Guinea on March 22 in Olot, Spain and France on March 25 in Montbeliard. The matches are part of the team’s preparations for the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Slisz, who started the first two matches and should start Sunday’s, was called up by Poland for its Euro qualifying match against Estonia on March 21.

Fortune was called to Trinidad and Tobago’s team for its Nations League play-in match against Canada on March 23 in Frisco, Texas.

Abram was called to Peru’s team for its match against Nicaragua on March 22 in Lima.

Thiago Almada may get called to Argentina’s Olympic team for its preparations for the Summer Games. The roster was not yet announced

Atlanta United’s roster is deeper than in past years. Jamal Thiare is expected to replace Giakoumakis at striker. Ronald Hernandez or Aiden McFadden can replace Wiley. Nic Firmino can step in for Almada. Dax McCarty can replace Slisz.

Asked about Wiley, Pineda said he was happy that it seems likely Wiley will get to play in the Olympics. Pineda played for Mexico in the Athens Games. He said it was a fantastic experience.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.