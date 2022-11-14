Few surprises in Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves

Rossetto, 26, made 24 appearances, including 19 starts, with one assist last season. He had a guaranteed salary of $662,500 last season.

Alonso, 37, made four starts before suffering a season-ending ACL injury at D.C. United. He had a guaranteed salary of $84,000.

Robinson, 25, made nine appearances, including eight starts, before suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon that ended his season. He had a guaranteed salary of $737,500.

Campbell, 21, made 20 appearances, including 16 starts. He had a guaranteed salary of $98,000.

McFadden, 24, made 11 appearances, including eight starts. He had a guaranteed salary of $65,500.

Conway, 20, made three appearances. He had a guaranteed salary of $84,000.

Sejdic, 24, made 23 appearances, including 18 starts, last season. He had two assists. He was acquired in a trade with Montreal during the 2021 season. He made 10 appearances, including five starts, in 2021. He had a guaranteed salary of $85,444.

Cisneros, 25, scored seven goals in 28 appearances. He was acquired on loan from Chivas during the season. Rios Novo, 20, appeared in 16 games with 15 starts. He had two shut outs. He allowed 27 goals. He was acquired on loan from Lanus in Argentina during the season because of season-ending Achilles ruptures suffered by Brad Guzan and Castanheira.

Ambrose, 29, made just two appearances last season. He made 26 appearances in two different stints with the club. De John, 31, made five appearances, including four starts, last season. He made nine appearances with five starts in two seasons with the club. Gudino, 26, made seven starts. He had two shut outs. He allowed seven goals. He was signed as a free agent midway during the season.

Castanheira and Washington, who was a Homegrown signing, never made an appearance for the first team.

Atlanta United failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Monday was the deadline mandated by the league for clubs to announce moves. Free agency opens on Wednesday.

