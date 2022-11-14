ajc logo
X

Bocanegra: ‘At the moment, Josef (Martinez) is an Atlanta United player’

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Josef Martinez’s future with Atlanta United remains undecided, according to answers provided by club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra on Monday.

Bocanegra said he has had several conversations with Martinez and/or his agent about what’s next for him and the MLS club. He would not divulge the specifics of those conversations.

ExploreAtlanta United has four-year contract offer out to Miles Robinson

“At the moment, Josef is an Atlanta United player,” Bocanegra said. “Don’t foresee anything happening with Josef too quickly with the World Cup about to start.”

Bocanegra described the conversations as open, direct and honest with no “riffs” between the two parties. Bocanegra said it is common for management to have multiple conversations with players who are returning next season.

Martinez has scored 111 goals, including 98 in league games, across all competitions for the club.

Martinez seemed to fall out of the club’s plans last season. He was used as a sub in eight of the final nine games. He was ineligible to play in one of the games because he was suspended by Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda for conduct detrimental to the team following a loss at Portland in which he and Pineda got into an argument. Pineda later said there were several instances of misconduct that culminated in the suspension.

According to a report by The Athletic, Martinez has been told he won’t be a part of the team’s plans going forward.

As of now, Martinez remains under contract. Martinez had a guaranteed salary of $4,141,667 as of Sept. 22, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association. He is under contract through the 2023 season. The club can attempt to trade him, but Martinez would have to agree to a trade, transfer him or buy out his contract. MLS clubs are allowed one offseason buyout. Moving Martinez will open a Designated Player slot.

The next transfer window opens in January.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kentucky’s offense will offer a return to normalcy for No. 1 Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Few surprises in Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves
2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Few surprises in Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Atlanta United has four-year contract offer out to Miles Robinson
35m ago
Few surprises in Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves
2h ago
Trio going to World Cup hopes to inspire youth soccer players in Georgia
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
9h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top