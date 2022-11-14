Bocanegra: ‘At the moment, Josef (Martinez) is an Atlanta United player’

Martinez seemed to fall out of the club’s plans last season. He was used as a sub in eight of the final nine games. He was ineligible to play in one of the games because he was suspended by Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda for conduct detrimental to the team following a loss at Portland in which he and Pineda got into an argument. Pineda later said there were several instances of misconduct that culminated in the suspension.

According to a report by The Athletic, Martinez has been told he won’t be a part of the team’s plans going forward.

As of now, Martinez remains under contract. Martinez had a guaranteed salary of $4,141,667 as of Sept. 22, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association. He is under contract through the 2023 season. The club can attempt to trade him, but Martinez would have to agree to a trade, transfer him or buy out his contract. MLS clubs are allowed one offseason buyout. Moving Martinez will open a Designated Player slot.

The next transfer window opens in January.

