Bocanegra: ‘At the moment, Josef (Martinez) is an Atlanta United player’

Josef Martinez’s future with Atlanta United remains undecided, according to answers provided by club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra on Monday.
Bocanegra said he has had several conversations with Martinez and/or his agent about what’s next for him and the MLS club. He would not divulge the specifics of those conversations.
“At the moment, Josef is an Atlanta United player,” Bocanegra said. “Don’t foresee anything happening with Josef too quickly with the World Cup about to start.”
Bocanegra described the conversations as open, direct and honest with no “riffs” between the two parties. Bocanegra said it is common for management to have multiple conversations with players who are returning next season.
Martinez has scored 111 goals, including 98 in league games, across all competitions for the club.
Martinez seemed to fall out of the club’s plans last season. He was used as a sub in eight of the final nine games. He was ineligible to play in one of the games because he was suspended by Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda for conduct detrimental to the team following a loss at Portland in which he and Pineda got into an argument. Pineda later said there were several instances of misconduct that culminated in the suspension.
According to a report by The Athletic, Martinez has been told he won’t be a part of the team’s plans going forward.
As of now, Martinez remains under contract. Martinez had a guaranteed salary of $4,141,667 as of Sept. 22, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association. He is under contract through the 2023 season. The club can attempt to trade him, but Martinez would have to agree to a trade, transfer him or buy out his contract. MLS clubs are allowed one offseason buyout. Moving Martinez will open a Designated Player slot.
The next transfer window opens in January.
