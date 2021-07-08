Eales believes Atlanta United will turn around this season

Atlanta United President Darren Eales acknowledged Wednesday that the start to its MLS season under new coach Gabriel Heinze has been frustrating because of dropped points and injuries, but he also has a few reasons to believe in a bright future.
The team is 2-3-6 through its first 11 games, with a match at Nashville Thursday night. Atlanta United is winless in its past six, in which two wins turned into draws because it gave up two-goal leads in the final minutes of back-to-back games. The team followed that by going scoreless in its next three.
“If we got the four points, we’d be slap-bang in the playoff picture,” he said.
He’s correct. The team trails the seventh-place team in the East, the New York Red Bulls, by four points.
Eales said he doesn’t agree with those who say that the club’s misfortunes last season when it failed to make the playoffs for the first time, and this season solely are the responsibility of Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, who is in charge of transfers in and out.
“It’s on me, if it’s anyone,” Eales said. “We are a collective.”
Now, Eales said the team must stick together during the next few weeks, which will be tough. Four starters, Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson, George Bello and Ezequiel Barco, likely will miss the next five games because of call-ups to national teams. Another, midfielder Emerson Hyndman, is out for the season because of a knee injury. Another, midfielder Franco Ibarra, is out for at least the next two weeks. Two more, midfielders Jurgen Damm and Matheus Rossetto, have spent more time injured than playing this season. Also, centerback Alan Franco, when healthy enough to play, hasn’t shown the quality expected.
“Others have to deal with those issues, but we have to find a way to grind out results so that we are in there when we get everyone back,” Eales said.
If the team can secure a few points and sign the starter that Eales expects, they still could make a move, with 18 games remaining after July ends. That’s lots of time to move up the table with what Eales hopes is a healthy roster.
Lastly, there is this bit of historical significance.
In Heinze’s first 11 games at Velez Sarsfield, his previous club, the team started 3-3-5. It gave up 16 goals and scored 14. Atlanta United has allowed 13 and scored 11.
In Heinze’s next 11 games, which included a long break between seasons, Velez Sarsfield went 6-2-3. It gave up 10 goals and scored 15.
It may take slightly longer because there are so many players missing, but Eales believes that kind of turnaround can happen for Atlanta United, especially because the players have demonstrated that they believe in Heinze.
“What we have to do now is start to win games,” Eales said. “Convert draws into wins. That gives me the comfort that as the season goes on it will get better and better.”