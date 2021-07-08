Eales believes Atlanta United will turn around this season

“It’s on me, if it’s anyone,” Eales said. “We are a collective.”

Now, Eales said the team must stick together during the next few weeks, which will be tough. Four starters, Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson, George Bello and Ezequiel Barco, likely will miss the next five games because of call-ups to national teams. Another, midfielder Emerson Hyndman, is out for the season because of a knee injury. Another, midfielder Franco Ibarra, is out for at least the next two weeks. Two more, midfielders Jurgen Damm and Matheus Rossetto, have spent more time injured than playing this season. Also, centerback Alan Franco, when healthy enough to play, hasn’t shown the quality expected.

“Others have to deal with those issues, but we have to find a way to grind out results so that we are in there when we get everyone back,” Eales said.

If the team can secure a few points and sign the starter that Eales expects, they still could make a move, with 18 games remaining after July ends. That’s lots of time to move up the table with what Eales hopes is a healthy roster.

Lastly, there is this bit of historical significance.

In Heinze’s first 11 games at Velez Sarsfield, his previous club, the team started 3-3-5. It gave up 16 goals and scored 14. Atlanta United has allowed 13 and scored 11.

In Heinze’s next 11 games, which included a long break between seasons, Velez Sarsfield went 6-2-3. It gave up 10 goals and scored 15.

It may take slightly longer because there are so many players missing, but Eales believes that kind of turnaround can happen for Atlanta United, especially because the players have demonstrated that they believe in Heinze.

“What we have to do now is start to win games,” Eales said. “Convert draws into wins. That gives me the comfort that as the season goes on it will get better and better.”