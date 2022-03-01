Dwyer shows he can play wing for Atlanta United

When he came on for Araujo, who sustained what is believed to be a hamstring injury (the team hasn’t issued a diagnosis or prognosis), in the 26th minute that was presumed to be because the team was missing many players because of injuries or absences to work on visas and green cards.

“We have a lot of talented players so I just knew that there might be an opportunity to play, and we just got to be ready,” Dwyer said. “Like I said, we have a really good squad.”

Dwyer made an immediate impact and showed the skills that made him one of the league’s best strikers while he was with Sporting KC, where he scored 57 goals.

Recognizing the space in front of him, Dwyer made a run down the right to catch up to a perfect pass from Martinez. Dwyer beat the only defender in front of him with a nice cut back to his left, which set him up to slam a left-footed shot to the near post.

The sequence was quick and ruthless.

“Yeah, we were putting them under a lot of pressure,” he said. “And, you know, the first goal was solid, and we were looking good. And then we got the injury, and it kind of set us back a few minutes. But I feel like we had the momentum, and then, obviously, to get a goal before the start of the second half, you know we just go into it with a little bit of a smile on our faces. The momentum shifts, and we know that one more goal would probably kill off the game.”

Dwyer finished the game leading the team in shots (three), tied for shots on target (one) and finished second in crosses attempted (two).

When speaking Sunday, Pineda didn’t want to commit to saying who would start in place of Araujo, if he can’t go, against Colorado. He said he plans for each game differently. He mentioned Dwyer as a possibility, along with Brooks Lennon. The team could also play Tyler Wolff or Marcelino Moreno on the right wing, or Thiago Almada, if he returns in time from Argentina, where he is attempting to secure a visa.

Don’t expect to see Dwyer playing beside Martinez in a two-striker system, though. Pineda said playing two strikers against a defense playing two centerbacks results in numerical disadvantages in other parts of the pitch.

“But some version of that I can see working – where maybe, you know, Dom Dwyer runs around Josef, and Josef just picked the right passes in between the lines or the opposite if they alternate, but not because you see Dom and Josef on the field is because we’re playing two forwards,” Pineda said. “Dom can also play a bit on the side, on the flank as we just saw (Sunday).”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE