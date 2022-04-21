Dom Dwyer says he will do whatever Atlanta United needs

“I knew the play was going to build up that side,” Dwyer said. “When Jake gets going one-on-one against anyone, he’s very difficult to stop. He puts a great ball in, so I just knew I had to put myself in a good position.”

“So, for me, it's just trying to perform each week. Whether I'm asked to start or come off the bench or whatever it is. And, of course, my job is to score goals. - Atlanta United's Dom Dwyer

His next goal came 10 minutes later. It was a thunderbolt volley from about 20 yards. Dwyer was the first to react to a loose ball and gave Chattanooga’s goalkeeper no chance.

Pineda said he appreciated the second goal more because of how Dwyer anticipated the play.

“So I’m very happy for him for his confidence,” Pineda said.

Dwyer’s first touch was sometimes erratic, which may be a result of inconsistent minutes, but his hold-up play was good, and he worked to get his teammates involved in the offense. His next chance to start may come Sunday when the team resumes MLS action at Miami.

Dwyer had a chance to get a hat trick, which would be the first in the club’s history in the tournament, when Mulraney won a penalty, but Marcelino Moreno stepped up and converted that in the 53rd minute.

Dwyer said it didn’t bother him. Instead, after coming out of the game, he said he felt happy watching the team play with such speed and precision.

“It’s beautiful to watch. So I’m very excited and happy to be here. Be a part of this club,” Dwyer said. “This is a lot of talented players. You know, as you can see, we had a lot of players missing (Wednesday night). And we’re still able to play out performances like that, you know, and then the guys coming in as well.

“Everyone makes an impact; everyone makes a difference. So we have a strong group. And, you know, we’re here for the long run here. So, you know, we want trophies. So this is the first step.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE