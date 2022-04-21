Dom Dwyer says he will do whatever Atlanta United needs

Asked if he thinks he staked a claim to become Atlanta United’s starting striker after scoring two goals in Wednesday’s 6-0 win against Chattanooga in the U.S. Open Cup, Dom Dwyer said he will do whatever the team needs.
“I‘m in a good place,” he said. “Atlanta believed in me as a club and signed me to the multiple-year contract. So, for me, it’s just trying to perform each week. Whether I’m asked to start or come off the bench or whatever it is. And, of course, my job is to score goals. So we needed a good performance (Wednesday night) from the group.”
Dwyer, a 12-year veteran, signed as a free agent before the season as cover for Josef Martinez. With Martinez out for the next few weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, manager Gonzalo Pineda has tried several strikers. Neither Dwyer, Jackson Conway nor Ronaldo Cisneros had much success until Wednesday.
After a scoreless streak at the position of almost 400 minutes, Dwyer’s two goals against Chattanooga offer a brief bit of hope.
Dwyer’s first goal came on a header after a well-taken cross by Jake Mulraney in the 25th minute.
“I knew the play was going to build up that side,” Dwyer said. “When Jake gets going one-on-one against anyone, he’s very difficult to stop. He puts a great ball in, so I just knew I had to put myself in a good position.”
His next goal came 10 minutes later. It was a thunderbolt volley from about 20 yards. Dwyer was the first to react to a loose ball and gave Chattanooga’s goalkeeper no chance.
Pineda said he appreciated the second goal more because of how Dwyer anticipated the play.
“So I’m very happy for him for his confidence,” Pineda said.
Dwyer’s first touch was sometimes erratic, which may be a result of inconsistent minutes, but his hold-up play was good, and he worked to get his teammates involved in the offense. His next chance to start may come Sunday when the team resumes MLS action at Miami.
Dwyer had a chance to get a hat trick, which would be the first in the club’s history in the tournament, when Mulraney won a penalty, but Marcelino Moreno stepped up and converted that in the 53rd minute.
Dwyer said it didn’t bother him. Instead, after coming out of the game, he said he felt happy watching the team play with such speed and precision.
“It’s beautiful to watch. So I’m very excited and happy to be here. Be a part of this club,” Dwyer said. “This is a lot of talented players. You know, as you can see, we had a lot of players missing (Wednesday night). And we’re still able to play out performances like that, you know, and then the guys coming in as well.
“Everyone makes an impact; everyone makes a difference. So we have a strong group. And, you know, we’re here for the long run here. So, you know, we want trophies. So this is the first step.”
