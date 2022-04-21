BreakingNews
BREAKING: Arrest made in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink, cops say
ajc logo
X

Dom Dwyer says he will do whatever Atlanta United needs

Atlanta United striker Dom Dwyer (center) gets five from Andrew Gutman after scoring a goal against Chattanooga FC for a 2-0 lead in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night in Kennesaw. At right is midfielder Jake Mulraney. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United striker Dom Dwyer (center) gets five from Andrew Gutman after scoring a goal against Chattanooga FC for a 2-0 lead in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night in Kennesaw. At right is midfielder Jake Mulraney. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Asked if he thinks he staked a claim to become Atlanta United’s starting striker after scoring two goals in Wednesday’s 6-0 win against Chattanooga in the U.S. Open Cup, Dom Dwyer said he will do whatever the team needs.

“I‘m in a good place,” he said. “Atlanta believed in me as a club and signed me to the multiple-year contract. So, for me, it’s just trying to perform each week. Whether I’m asked to start or come off the bench or whatever it is. And, of course, my job is to score goals. So we needed a good performance (Wednesday night) from the group.”

ExploreAtlanta United’s Brad Guzan undergoes successful surgery

Dwyer, a 12-year veteran, signed as a free agent before the season as cover for Josef Martinez. With Martinez out for the next few weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, manager Gonzalo Pineda has tried several strikers. Neither Dwyer, Jackson Conway nor Ronaldo Cisneros had much success until Wednesday.

After a scoreless streak at the position of almost 400 minutes, Dwyer’s two goals against Chattanooga offer a brief bit of hope.

Dwyer’s first goal came on a header after a well-taken cross by Jake Mulraney in the 25th minute.

“I knew the play was going to build up that side,” Dwyer said. “When Jake gets going one-on-one against anyone, he’s very difficult to stop. He puts a great ball in, so I just knew I had to put myself in a good position.”

“So, for me, it's just trying to perform each week. Whether I'm asked to start or come off the bench or whatever it is. And, of course, my job is to score goals.

- Atlanta United's Dom Dwyer

His next goal came 10 minutes later. It was a thunderbolt volley from about 20 yards. Dwyer was the first to react to a loose ball and gave Chattanooga’s goalkeeper no chance.

Pineda said he appreciated the second goal more because of how Dwyer anticipated the play.

“So I’m very happy for him for his confidence,” Pineda said.

Dwyer’s first touch was sometimes erratic, which may be a result of inconsistent minutes, but his hold-up play was good, and he worked to get his teammates involved in the offense. His next chance to start may come Sunday when the team resumes MLS action at Miami.

Dwyer had a chance to get a hat trick, which would be the first in the club’s history in the tournament, when Mulraney won a penalty, but Marcelino Moreno stepped up and converted that in the 53rd minute.

Dwyer said it didn’t bother him. Instead, after coming out of the game, he said he felt happy watching the team play with such speed and precision.

“It’s beautiful to watch. So I’m very excited and happy to be here. Be a part of this club,” Dwyer said. “This is a lot of talented players. You know, as you can see, we had a lot of players missing (Wednesday night). And we’re still able to play out performances like that, you know, and then the guys coming in as well.

“Everyone makes an impact; everyone makes a difference. So we have a strong group. And, you know, we’re here for the long run here. So, you know, we want trophies. So this is the first step.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Chancellor Sonny Perdue at his office in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The former two-term Georgia Governor was announced as University System of Georgia Chancellor in March. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

EXCLUSIVE: Sonny Perdue says Georgia must sell value of college degree1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
4h ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
4h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
1h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
1h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
5h ago
The Latest
Dwyer leads Atlanta United into next round of U.S. Open Cup
12h ago
Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan undergoes successful surgery
20h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: What’s with all of Atlanta United’s injuries?
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
17h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
19h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top