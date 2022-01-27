Conway’s goal: Play well enough that Atlanta United doesn’t add a striker

Conway and Martinez have a good relationship. He said they talk often. Martinez is trying to teach Conway some of the nuances of the position, particularly hold-up play. Though small, Martinez is very good at keeping defenders at bay while he collects passes and gives teammates time to break forward. Conway is a large striker, as big or bigger than most centerbacks. His size is an asset that he wants to learn how to use. He said assistant coach Rob Valentino also is helping him learn how to take a touch with the ball that gets him away from a defender, or keeps the defender from disrupting the play.

Conway said Martinez helped him last season with movement inside the box, which resulted in Conway scoring against Nashville. It was his only goal in eight appearances for the first team.

A positive for Conway is that he’s motivated.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda was asked Tuesday how he keeps the Homegrown signings such as Conway and Tyler Wolff focused when they are competing against more experienced players for playing time. It was an interesting question because playing against Conway and Wolff on Tuesday was Andrew Carleton. He was Atlanta United’s first Homegrown signing. The team cut ties with him before the 2021 season after four less-than-productive seasons.

Pineda said the No. 1 thing is to show the players that he and his staff care about them. They talk to them about their routines. They talk to them during training. They will schedule an extra session or two to work with them.

The second is giving them chances, which is all Conway and Wolff said they want.

“It’s all on them,” Pineda said. “In the training sessions, if I give them five minutes, and they do great in our game, maybe next time it’s going to be 10. So that’s how they earn their spots. So I don’t see another way to motivate him more than giving them the chance when I see their ratings.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE