Atlanta United’s Wolff back in familiar spot

Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff #28 passes the ball during full team training at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga., on Monday June 29, 2020. Major League Soccer announced that as of Thursday, June 4, clubs may return to full team training in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Playing a new, more comfortable position, Atlanta United’s Tyler Wolff said on Tuesday that he is looking forward to the MLS season.

Wolff, 18 years old, was moved by manager Gonzalo Pineda into an attacking midfield role, rather than the central midfield role he played last season. Wolff is tasked with working in spaces and running behind defensive lines. It’s the position he played in the team’s academy and with Atlanta United 2.

“That’s where I had my success to get my opportunity here,” he said.

Last season, Wolff had seven appearances, including two starts, with the first team. Playing in his natural position with Atlanta United 2, he scored six goals with one assist in nine appearances.

Wolff said playing the position brings back old feelings.

Wolff looked sharp in his new role on Tuesday, scoring one goal and his pass helped set up another in the 2-0 win against the Georgia Storm in a shortened scrimmage in Marietta. Wolff had another likely goal denied because his close-range shot slammed off teammate Jackson Conway.

Wolff’s goal was an example of what Pineda wants. The ball moved from the middle of the pitch to the left. A shot was hit. Instead of watching, Wolff was moving. He found space in the penalty box and hit an unmarked header into the goal.

“I was pleased, especially with Tyler in the movement in behind the lines, his positioning in between the lines, playing as a 10,” Pineda said.

Wolff’s issue is the same faced by many of the homegrown signings: there is a lot of experienced competitors on the depth chart, including Marcelino Moreno and possibly Thiago Almada.

Wolff said he talks with Moreno and Matheus Rossetto about the connections he needs to make on the field to express himself and to keep the ball moving.

Wolff’s goal is more playing time.

“I think that’s what everybody wants, they want to be on the field,” he said. “But I think I need to prove to Gonzalo that I can do it day in and day out at training. And then when I get my minutes, making sure I’m creating chances so that I can be on the field with the first team.”

