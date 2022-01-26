Atlanta United’s Wolff back in familiar spot

Wolff looked sharp in his new role on Tuesday, scoring one goal and his pass helped set up another in the 2-0 win against the Georgia Storm in a shortened scrimmage in Marietta. Wolff had another likely goal denied because his close-range shot slammed off teammate Jackson Conway.

Wolff’s goal was an example of what Pineda wants. The ball moved from the middle of the pitch to the left. A shot was hit. Instead of watching, Wolff was moving. He found space in the penalty box and hit an unmarked header into the goal.

“I was pleased, especially with Tyler in the movement in behind the lines, his positioning in between the lines, playing as a 10,” Pineda said.

Wolff’s issue is the same faced by many of the homegrown signings: there is a lot of experienced competitors on the depth chart, including Marcelino Moreno and possibly Thiago Almada.

Wolff said he talks with Moreno and Matheus Rossetto about the connections he needs to make on the field to express himself and to keep the ball moving.

Wolff’s goal is more playing time.

“I think that’s what everybody wants, they want to be on the field,” he said. “But I think I need to prove to Gonzalo that I can do it day in and day out at training. And then when I get my minutes, making sure I’m creating chances so that I can be on the field with the first team.”

