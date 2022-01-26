Atlanta United’s Wolff back in familiar spot

Playing a new, more comfortable position, Atlanta United’s Tyler Wolff said on Tuesday that he is looking forward to the MLS season.
Wolff, 18 years old, was moved by manager Gonzalo Pineda into an attacking midfield role, rather than the central midfield role he played last season. Wolff is tasked with working in spaces and running behind defensive lines. It’s the position he played in the team’s academy and with Atlanta United 2.
“That’s where I had my success to get my opportunity here,” he said.
Last season, Wolff had seven appearances, including two starts, with the first team. Playing in his natural position with Atlanta United 2, he scored six goals with one assist in nine appearances.
Wolff said playing the position brings back old feelings.
Wolff looked sharp in his new role on Tuesday, scoring one goal and his pass helped set up another in the 2-0 win against the Georgia Storm in a shortened scrimmage in Marietta. Wolff had another likely goal denied because his close-range shot slammed off teammate Jackson Conway.
Wolff’s goal was an example of what Pineda wants. The ball moved from the middle of the pitch to the left. A shot was hit. Instead of watching, Wolff was moving. He found space in the penalty box and hit an unmarked header into the goal.
“I was pleased, especially with Tyler in the movement in behind the lines, his positioning in between the lines, playing as a 10,” Pineda said.
Wolff’s issue is the same faced by many of the homegrown signings: there is a lot of experienced competitors on the depth chart, including Marcelino Moreno and possibly Thiago Almada.
Wolff said he talks with Moreno and Matheus Rossetto about the connections he needs to make on the field to express himself and to keep the ball moving.
Wolff’s goal is more playing time.
“I think that’s what everybody wants, they want to be on the field,” he said. “But I think I need to prove to Gonzalo that I can do it day in and day out at training. And then when I get my minutes, making sure I’m creating chances so that I can be on the field with the first team.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author