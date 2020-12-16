Club America game a chance for Atlanta United players to impress next coach

In addition to possibly advancing to the semifinals of a tournament, as well as the confidence that comes from winning, there is one more thing to play for when Atlanta United takes on Club America on Wednesday: a chance to impress their next manager. Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg.
Stephen Glass has been Atlanta United’s interim manager since the club and Frank de Boer parted ways in July.
Gabriel Heinze is reportedly going to be the team’s next manager but neither he nor the club have confirmed that.
“It’s not on the front of our minds but when you actually look into it, that’s actually there,” Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “We want to leave a positive taste in their mouth when they watch the game.”
Guzan rightfully points out that if the team wins, chances are most of the players had a good game.
“First and foremost, we want to try and win,” he said. “If we win, good performances will follow.”
If Atlanta United were to somehow win, and overturn its 3-0 deficit, it would advance to Saturdays semifinals when it would face the winner of the quarterfinal series between LAFC and Cruz Azul.