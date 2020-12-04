Report: Atlanta United on verge of hiring Gabriel Heinze

Atlanta United is on the verge of agreeing to terms with Gabriel Heinze to be its next manager, according to two journalists who cover soccer in Central and South America.
The Five Stripes and previous manager Frank de Boer agreed to part ways in July.
According to Cesar Luis Merlo and Hugo Balassone, who work for TyC Sports, Heinze, 42, is one step from taking over as the team’s third manager.
Atlanta United, through a spokesman, declined to comment, citing its policy of not commenting on players or managers not under contract with the team.
Heinze’s playing career as a defender included time at Newell’s Old Boys, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Roma, among others. He played for Argentina 73 times.
Heinze’s managing career includes leading Godoy Cruz (2015), Argentinos Junior (2016-17) and Velez Sarsfield (2017-20) in his native Argentina. His record as a manager is 58-30-36 for an average of 1.69 points per game.
Heinze would check a lot of boxes for Atlanta United:
» Influenced by previous manager Marcelo Bielsa, who also influenced previous Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino, Heinze typically plays a 4-3-3 formation with attacking tactics.
» His name is influential in South America, which would help the club continue to cultivate a pipeline that has helped it sign several players.
» Heinze is unemployed after leaving Velez Sarsfield and therefore wouldn’t need to have his contract bought out.