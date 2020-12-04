Report: Atlanta United on verge of hiring Gabriel Heinze

Heinze’s managing career includes leading Godoy Cruz (2015), Argentinos Junior (2016-17) and Velez Sarsfield (2017-20) in his native Argentina. His record as a manager is 58-30-36 for an average of 1.69 points per game.

Heinze would check a lot of boxes for Atlanta United:

» Influenced by previous manager Marcelo Bielsa, who also influenced previous Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino, Heinze typically plays a 4-3-3 formation with attacking tactics.

» His name is influential in South America, which would help the club continue to cultivate a pipeline that has helped it sign several players.

» Heinze is unemployed after leaving Velez Sarsfield and therefore wouldn’t need to have his contract bought out.