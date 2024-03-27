Bartosz Slisz highlights six Atlanta United players expected to return by Friday

Atlanta United expects the six players who recently were called up by their national teams to return to training no later than Friday. Atlanta United will host Chicago on Sunday.
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz was the highlight among the players by helping Poland qualify for the Euros with a victory against Wales on Tuesday in Cardiff. The match finished 0-0, with Poland advancing 5-4 on penalty kicks and Slisz playing 120 minutes. He played 90 minutes in Poland’s 5-1 win against Estonia on March 21 in its first Euro qualifying match.
Poland’s advancement to the Euros means that Slisz likely will miss several Atlanta United matches this summer. The Euros are scheduled to be held June 14-July 14 in Germany. Poland will play The Netherlands on June 16, Austria on June 21 and France on June 25.
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis helped Greece advance to its final Euro qualifier by playing 26 minutes in a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan on March 21, but Greece lost to Georgia 4-2 in penalty kicks after finishing 0-0 in regulation Tuesday. Giakoumakis played 30 minutes. He missed a penalty kick.
Fullback Caleb Wiley played 16 minutes for the U.S. Olympic team in its 2-2 draw against France on Monday. The match was a friendly as part of the team’s warmups to the Summer Games in Paris. Wiley started and played 62 minutes in the team’s 3-0 win against Guinea in Spain on March 22.
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada was part of the Argentina U23 team that defeated Mexico 4-2 and then lost to Mexico 3-0 on Monday. Almada scored a penalty kick in the 4-2 win.
Midfielder Jay Fortune started for Trinidad and Tobago in its 2-0 loss to Canada in its Copa America playoff match March 23.
Centerback Luis Abram was part of the Peru team that defeated Nicaragua 2-0 on March 22 and the Dominican Republic 4-1 on Tuesday.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX
April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX
April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
