Atlanta’s 2026 World Cup logo unveiled

Atlanta’s World Cup logos were unveiled Thursday by the organizing host committee in conjunction with FIFA.
The logos, one featuring “We are 26″ in black and blue and the other, featuring “26″ in various colors, will be used to promote Atlanta’s inclusion as one of 16 cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada that will host the World Cup in 2026. The cities haven’t yet been told what round(s) they will host. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be Atlanta’s venue for the World Cup.
Credit: Image by FIFA
Credit: Image by FIFA
FIFA unveiled the tournament logo for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Every host city will have its own logo, designed by FIFA.
Atlanta’s includes iris blue, aquamarine, rich red, deep lilac and Persian red, black and white.
The colors and logo are reflections of the city’s growth, green landscape, artwork, notably “Atlanta From the Ashes” in Woodruff Park, the city’s musical influence in rap music, and its Native American heritage.
The logos will appear in the next two weeks and during the run-up to the soccer tournament. As an example, the colorful logo will be seen on the giant video board at the top of the escalators before baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
There also will be a celebration during halftime of Atlanta United’s MLS match against New England on May 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Additionally, the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee has launched a website, AtlantaFWC2026.com and a twitter handle, @FWC2026Atlanta.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
