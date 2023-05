Atlanta’s 2026 World Cup logo unveiled

The colors and logo are reflections of the city’s growth, green landscape, artwork, notably “Atlanta From the Ashes” in Woodruff Park, the city’s musical influence in rap music, and its Native American heritage.

The logos will appear in the next two weeks and during the run-up to the soccer tournament. As an example, the colorful logo will be seen on the giant video board at the top of the escalators before baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

There also will be a celebration during halftime of Atlanta United’s MLS match against New England on May 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Additionally, the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee has launched a website, AtlantaFWC2026.com and a twitter handle, @FWC2026Atlanta.

