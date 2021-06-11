Atlanta will host largest soccer crowd in world on Saturday

Atlanta has a history of hosting large crowds for soccer events.

Atlanta United, which plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, holds numerous MLS single-game and season announced attendance records, as well as marks for the U.S. Open Cup and MLS All-Star game. Those were set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before Atlanta United, a game featuring Mexico held the record for the largest announced attendance for a soccer game in the city when it was part of a double-header of semifinal games for the Gold Cup in the Georgia Dome. Those games had an announced attendance of 70,511.

Those who attend Saturday’s game are being asked by the Mexican Football Federation to refrain from engaging in a certain chant. There are actions that will be taken by the referee should the chant be heard. Last week’s game between the United States and Mexico was paused because the chant could be heard.