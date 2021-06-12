ajc logo
Mexico vs. Honduras in Atlanta is sold out

Fireworks fill Mercedes-Benz stadium as Mexico and Venezuela prepare to play in a soccer match Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Fireworks fill Mercedes-Benz stadium as Mexico and Venezuela prepare to play in a soccer match Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta United | 35 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saturday’s international friendly soccer game between Mexico and Honduras has sold out of its approximately 70,000 tickets, according to event organizers.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. with TV coverage on Univision/TUDN beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The announced attendance will be among the largest soccer games ever at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is believed to be the largest for a soccer game since the pandemic started last year.

Unofficial largest soccer crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1. Atlanta United in MLS Cup, 2018, 73,019

2. Atlanta United vs. L.A. Galaxy, 2019, 72,548

3. MLS All-Star Game, 2018, 72,317

4. Atlanta United vs. Seattle, 2018, 72,243

5. Atlanta United vs. D.C. United, 2018, 72,035

6. Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake, 2018, 72,017

7. Atlanta United vs. Orlando, 2018, 71,932

8. Atlanta United vs. Toronto, 2017, 71,874

9. Atlanta United vs. Chicago, 2018, 71,812

10. Atlanta United vs. NYCFC in playoffs, 2018, 70,526

