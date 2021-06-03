ajc logo
More than 50,000 tickets sold for Mexico in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fireworks fill Mercedes-Benz stadium as Mexico and Venezuela prepare to play in a soccer match Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta United | 27 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ticket sales have surpassed 50,000 for Mexico’s game against Honduras on June 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Because of demand, the upper deck of the stadium will now be open for those wishing to purchase tickets to watch the friendly.

The announced attendance record for a soccer crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 73,019, set in December 2018 when Atlanta United hosted Portland in the MLS Cup.

Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta:

  • It defeated Venezuela 4-0, with more than 51,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2009.
  • It defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with more than 50,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2011.
  • It defeated Trinidad and Tobago 1-0, with more than 54,000 tickets sold or distributed in the 2013 Gold Cup.
  • It tied Nigeria 0-0, with an Atlanta record of 68,212 tickets sold or distributed in 2014.
  • Mexico broke that record in 2015 with 70,511 tickets sold or distributed for a 2-1 win over Panama in the semifinals of the Gold Cup. That game was a doubleheader with the Americans losing to Jamaica 2-1 in the other semifinal;
  • In 2016, it defeated Paraguay 2-0 in an exhibition, with 63,049 tickets sold and distributed.
  • In 2019, it defeated Venezuela 3-1 in an exhibition, with 51,834 tickets sold and distributed.

Tickets for the match are on sale at www.MexTour.org.

