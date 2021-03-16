Atlanta United’s youngest player remains patient

“I need to master each level before I can start playing professionally,” he said.

Hearing such a grounded approach was surprising but Morales’ soccer education is unique to most players.

A member of Atlanta United’s inaugural U12 class for the 2016-17 season, Morales has typically played above his age group. In 2017-18, he split time with the U14s and U15s. In 2018-19, he played well enough to twice be called into the U15 U.S. national team camps. Just 14, he also made 10 appearances for Atlanta United’s U17 team that season.

And then he hit hyperdrive last year.

First, Morales was invited to train with Manchester United’s academy teams in January. Morales spent eight days with the English powers. He didn’t get to train with the first team but did get to see first-teamers Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba.

Atlanta United Academy Director Tony Annan gives instructions to Atlanta United academy player Efrain Morales, a native of Suwanee. (Atlanta United)

Personally, Morales said he learned that he’s pretty good at adapting to new players and systems, and that he learned a lot about tactics. He also made relationships with players that he still talks to.

Culturally, there is a big difference between the soccer environments in England and the U.S. but America is catching on.

“Talent is here in the U.S, just a step behind in values and culture of soccer,” he said.

Morales was then called into the U17 national team camp in February, typically considered a precursor of the team that would compete in the later-cancelled 2021 U17 World Cup.

The past year helped Morales realize that while his parents — his dad owns an IT consulting company and his mom is a part-time real-estate agent — at one time wanted him to earn a college scholarship, he felt it would be wrong to not take advantage of his soccer abilities and become a professional. His parents are supporting his decision.

When Morales starts training he is listed as a centerback by Atlanta United. He said he he thinks he has the greatest potential at that position but also thinks he’s technical enough and aggressive enough to play as a defensive midfielder.

He said he admires Miles Robinson’s abilities as a defender, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s passing and Michael Parkhurst’s intelligence. He said Parkhurst, who retired following the 2019 season, shares tips with him.

Listening to Morales self-scout, he sounds potentially like a combination of those three. He’s tall (6-3), aggressive and a good tackler. He’s learning more about defensive tactics.

There are just two more thing he needs to complete his long game: strength, he weighs just 170 pounds, and experience.

“With time, and once I start thickening up a little bit, I can be a wall at the back,” he said.