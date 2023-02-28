X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada voted MLS player of the week

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Thiago Almada of Atlanta United was voted the MLS player of the week Tuesday after he scored two goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win against San Jose at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Almada became the second player in league history to score a game-tying and winning goal in stoppage time. The brace was the first for Almada’s career with Atlanta United.

He is the fifth Atlanta United player to win the award, joining Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco and Ronaldo Cisneros, who was the most recent recipient in 2022.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Miguel Berry ready to help Atlanta United win games3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Quin Snyder Q&A: On Hawks’ personnel, the present and future
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ian Anderson on spring debut: ‘I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It was not very good’
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Will Falcons spend their first-round pick on the defense?
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Miguel Berry ready to help Atlanta United win games
3h ago
Supporters’ guide to enjoying Atlanta United games
8h ago
Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda plans to apply lessons learned last season
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
12h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top