Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa ready to go 90 minutes if needed

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (left) missed most of the preseason after undergoing surgery in December. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (left) missed most of the preseason after undergoing surgery in December. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Santiago Sosa put his right foot on top of the ball. He quickly rolled the ball backward, causing his defender to move just a bit. Suddenly, with his foot still on top of the ball, Sosa rolled it forward and flew up a seam between two defenders and into space during a five-on-five drill Tuesday at Atlanta United’s training ground in Marietta.

It seems that Sosa, who missed most of the preseason after undergoing surgery in December, is ready to go 90 minutes, if manager Gonzalo Pineda selects him to start in Saturday’s game at D.C. United.

“I feel really good,” he said. “I think I’ve been working very well in the last few weeks. As you guys know, I was out for a long time with the operation that I had. But during those months, I was fully committed to my rehab process. So now I’m feeling much better.”

After missing the first two games of the season, Sosa has appeared in the past two games off the bench, totaling 11 minutes. The workhorse logged almost 2,200 minutes in 25 appearances last season, his first with the team after joining from River Plate.

In the offseason, the team signed free agent Ozzie Alonso, who like Sosa also plays defensive midfielder. In Sosa’s absence, Alonso has started three games. The team is 2-0-1 when he starts. Alonso was signed not only to help Sosa and Franco Ibarra learn the position, but also to help the team see out games. Sosa also said he appreciates the competition because it makes the players and the team better.

Sosa said because he only recently returned to full training, the two haven’t gotten too many chances to work together, but they are friends.

“I think as time goes on, we’ll be able to talk more about that, and you’ll have better conversations,” he said.

Sosa put in a lot of work Tuesday after the training session for the team ended.

Pineda was one of three coaches who stayed after Tuesday’s training to work with Sosa on a drill that focused on improving his turning with the ball when a defender is on his back, and then hitting the pressure-breaking pass.

Sosa said he and Pineda talk all the time and that his position will remain the same as last season, but he’s willing to play wherever Pineda asks.

Sosa said he is working hard to learn the system, which is different than last season’s because Pineda has switched from three centerbacks to two.

“I’m very motivated to play. I feel like I can play 90 minutes,” he said. “It’s ultimately a coach’s decision, who plays and also who travels, so all I can say is I feel fully prepared.”

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

