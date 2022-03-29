Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa ready to go 90 minutes if needed

Sosa said because he only recently returned to full training, the two haven’t gotten too many chances to work together, but they are friends.

“I think as time goes on, we’ll be able to talk more about that, and you’ll have better conversations,” he said.

Sosa put in a lot of work Tuesday after the training session for the team ended.

Pineda was one of three coaches who stayed after Tuesday’s training to work with Sosa on a drill that focused on improving his turning with the ball when a defender is on his back, and then hitting the pressure-breaking pass.

Sosa said he and Pineda talk all the time and that his position will remain the same as last season, but he’s willing to play wherever Pineda asks.

Sosa said he is working hard to learn the system, which is different than last season’s because Pineda has switched from three centerbacks to two.

“I’m very motivated to play. I feel like I can play 90 minutes,” he said. “It’s ultimately a coach’s decision, who plays and also who travels, so all I can say is I feel fully prepared.”

