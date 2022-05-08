Atlanta United’s Pineda says injuries are “bad luck”

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said he’s never experienced a series of injuries like his team has suffered this season.
Two more players, Miles Robinson and Caleb Wiley, were forced from Saturday’s 4-1 win against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Robinson appeared to suffer an injury to his Achilles. Pineda said he will have to undergo an MRI before they know what happened. He went to the turf untouched after jumping to head a ball. Wiley suffered a rolled ankle.
“Nothing like this,” Pineda said. “Especially not in the first 10 games of the season.”
So far, the team has lost goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles), goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira (Achilles) and midfielder Ozzie Alonso (ACL) to season-ending injuries. Striker Josef Martinez is out for a few more weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Machop Chol suffered an injury in the preseason. He has yet to return. Emerson Hyndman only recently returned after ACL surgery last year. Luiz Araujo only recently returned after a hamstring injury.
Pineda would neither blame the turf, saying he’s not an expert, nor the sports science staff for the rash of injuries.
He said that after the injuries suffered by Guzan and Alonso the team did a self-examination and “there was nothing there.”
“We have just to try to find a solution,” he said. “But at the same time, I think it’s bad luck.”
Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
Brooks Lennon said he was sad for Robinson, describing him as one of his best friends.
“I think we were all kind of stung so we’re praying for him and we wish him a speedy recovery but it’s just another blow to the team which is not great for us but like we said all along we’ve got guys that are going need to step up,” Lennon said.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
About the Author