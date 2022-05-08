Atlanta United’s Pineda says injuries are “bad luck”

Pineda would neither blame the turf, saying he’s not an expert, nor the sports science staff for the rash of injuries.

He said that after the injuries suffered by Guzan and Alonso the team did a self-examination and “there was nothing there.”

“We have just to try to find a solution,” he said. “But at the same time, I think it’s bad luck.”

Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

Brooks Lennon said he was sad for Robinson, describing him as one of his best friends.

“I think we were all kind of stung so we’re praying for him and we wish him a speedy recovery but it’s just another blow to the team which is not great for us but like we said all along we’ve got guys that are going need to step up,” Lennon said.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.