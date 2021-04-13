Atlanta United’s opponent may have as few as 15 players tonight

“In the case of LD Alajuaelense, CONCACAF has provided them with extensive support, including weeks ago offering the club help with obtaining visas for those players who did not have the appropriate documentation to travel to the US. That offer was initially not taken up by LD Alajuelense, however the club changed its mind a week later and CONCACAF urgently worked with them to ensure the players could receive US visas for their second leg match against Atlanta.

“Where players have in the previous 14 days competed in countries on the USA’s prohibited travel list, there is a process through which teams can apply to receive the required exemptions to enter the USA. This process has been in place since January and when other CONCACAF region teams have applied in a timely manner, such applications have been approved. However, unfortunately LD Alajuelense did not apply for the required exemptions until the day of their travel, only two days before the match.

”Given these circumstances, the match will go ahead as scheduled.”

Among the Alajuelense players who will miss tonight’s match are: midfielder Bryan Ruiz, midfielder Alexander Lopez, midfielder Johan Venegas, goalkeeper Leonel Moreira and fullback Ian Smith. Moreira, Ruiz, Lopez and Venegas started in last week’s first leg.

The players were competing for their national teams in games in Europe on March 30, 14 days ago. It was FIFA-mandated mandatory window, which meant that Alajuelense couldn’t decline the call-ups, hence CONCACAF’s offer to help the club complete the expedited process to make the players available for tonight’s game.