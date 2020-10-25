Atlanta United’s offense again fails to ignite

While Glass pointed to the failings of the whole team, had the offense created anything before it was too late Atlanta United wouldn’t have been in the position of trying to score a tying goal in the final 13 minutes, and then having to do so again in the final three minutes.

The starting lineup featured Designated Players Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno, starting together for the first time. The striker was Erick Torres, who on Thursday expressed confidence that his first goal was coming. The midfield included Matheus Rossetto, whose quality has yet to be determined. The fullback were George Bello and Brooks Lennon, tireless workers up and down the wings.

All Atlanta United needed to do was score early and it seemed evident that D.C. United would capitulate as it has done most of the season. Lennon said he thought that D.C. United’s players thought they were going to lose, and Atlanta United’s players thought they were going to win.

But you can’t win if you don’t score and Atlanta United failed to threaten often enough. It’s first real scoring threat came near the end of the first half on a half-volley by Moreno. It’s next came on a deflected shot by Moreno so not much credit should be given. It’s next came on Jon Gallagher’s diving header that tied the game in the 89th minute.

For all of Atlanta United’s possession (57 percent) and stated belief that it controlled the game, D.C. United created more scoring chances (7-6). Barco, needing to lead the offense, created just one chance and put just one shot on target. Moreno created one chance while putting three shots on target. Rossetto created one chance.

The team fell to 0-11-2 when it doesn’t score first. It is 5-0-0 when it scores first.

“It’s very tense at the moment when we play," Gallagher said. "I feel like, as you said, sometimes we need a kick in the backside before we get going. I really don’t know the answer to it, but it’s definitely something that has carried through this whole season. If you look at the games that we’ve won, we’ve been on the front foot from the start and we’ve scored the first goal. I don’t know how we get that every game, but it’s more of a mentality thing if I’m being honest.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

