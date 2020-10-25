Atlanta United in 12th place after Saturday’s results in MLS East

7. Red Bulls, 26 points

8. Nashville, 25 points

9. Montreal, 23 points

10. Inter Miami, 21 points

11. Chicago, 21 points

12. Atlanta United, 19 points

13. D.C. United, 18 points

14. Cincinnati, 16 points.

Atlanta United will host Cincinnati on Nov. 1.

If you’re curious, the first tiebreaker is number of wins. Atlanta United has five. The second tie-breaker is goal-difference. Atlanta United’s is minus-five. The third tie-breaker is goals for. Atlanta United’s is 19.

It may not get into trouble until the goals-for tiebreaker.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

