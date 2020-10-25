Atlanta United in 12th place after Saturday’s results in MLS East

Atlanta United’s bad fortune continued with other results from Saturday’s MLS games.
In addition to its 2-1 loss to D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, most of the teams around it in the Eastern Conference standings posted positive results for its playoff fortunes. With three games remaining, Atlanta United is in 12th place in the MLS East. The top 10 teams will advance to the playoffs.
The bad news for Atlanta United:
- Inter Miami, which trailed Atlanta United by one point, defeated Orlando 2-1. The winning goal was scored by former Atlanta United player Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
- Chicago, which led Atlanta United by 1 point before Saturday’s games, tied Red Bulls 1-1 and is now two points ahead of the Five Stripes.
The good news for Atlanta United:
- Cincinnati, which trailed Atlanta United by three points, fell 1-0 to Minnesota on a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.
- Montreal, which led Atlanta United by four points, fell 3-1 at NYCFC.
The standings around Atlanta United after Saturday:
7. Red Bulls, 26 points
8. Nashville, 25 points
9. Montreal, 23 points
10. Inter Miami, 21 points
----
11. Chicago, 21 points
12. Atlanta United, 19 points
13. D.C. United, 18 points
14. Cincinnati, 16 points.
-
Atlanta United will host Cincinnati on Nov. 1.
If you’re curious, the first tiebreaker is number of wins. Atlanta United has five. The second tie-breaker is goal-difference. Atlanta United’s is minus-five. The third tie-breaker is goals for. Atlanta United’s is 19.
It may not get into trouble until the goals-for tiebreaker.
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
