Atlanta United’s next opponent: Nashville

082220 Atlanta: Atlanta United defender George Bello works against Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston in a MLS soccer match on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta United | 38 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta (3-5-2) will play at Nashville on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports South and 92.9FM. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on twitter @DougRobersonAJC.

Nashville (@NashvilleSC)

Record: 2-4-3.

Record against Atlanta United: 0-2-0 with a 2-1 loss in the season-opening game and a 2-0 loss on Aug. 22.

Manager: Gary Smith.

Likely formation: 4-2-3-1.

Stats that may interest you:

xG: 9.9

xGa: 8.8

Actual goals scored: 5

Actual goals scored against: 9

Key players: Walker Zimmerman, centerback, one goal, nine shots.

Hany Mukhtar, midfielder, 19 shots, five on goal.

David Accam, forward, one goal, six shots.

Randall Leal, forward, one goal ,24 shots, 10 on target.

Starting formation in its last game:

1 G Joe Willis

12 D Alistair Johnson

25 D Walker Zimmerman

4 D Dave Romney

2 D Daniel Lovitz

29 M Alex Muyl

6 M Dax McCarty

10 M Hany Mukhtar

20 M Aníbal Godoy

8 M Randall Leal

9 F Dominique Badji

Analysis: Nashville is an old-school team that is finding its identity, taking five points from its past three games. The addition of Muyl has added teeth to the midfield. It has speedy forwards like Accam and hopes to score off counters or set-pieces.

