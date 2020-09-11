Atlanta United’s next opponent: Nashville

Stats that may interest you:

xG: 9.9

xGa: 8.8

Actual goals scored: 5

Actual goals scored against: 9

Key players: Walker Zimmerman, centerback, one goal, nine shots.

Hany Mukhtar, midfielder, 19 shots, five on goal.

David Accam, forward, one goal, six shots.

Randall Leal, forward, one goal ,24 shots, 10 on target.

Starting formation in its last game:

1 G Joe Willis

12 D Alistair Johnson

25 D Walker Zimmerman

4 D Dave Romney

2 D Daniel Lovitz

29 M Alex Muyl

6 M Dax McCarty

10 M Hany Mukhtar

20 M Aníbal Godoy

8 M Randall Leal

9 F Dominique Badji

Analysis: Nashville is an old-school team that is finding its identity, taking five points from its past three games. The addition of Muyl has added teeth to the midfield. It has speedy forwards like Accam and hopes to score off counters or set-pieces.