Atlanta United’s next opponent: Nashville

Atlanta (3-5-2) will play at Nashville on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports South and 92.9FM. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on twitter @DougRobersonAJC.
Nashville (@NashvilleSC)
Record: 2-4-3.
Record against Atlanta United: 0-2-0 with a 2-1 loss in the season-opening game and a 2-0 loss on Aug. 22.
Manager: Gary Smith.
Likely formation: 4-2-3-1.
Stats that may interest you:
xG: 9.9
xGa: 8.8
Actual goals scored: 5
Actual goals scored against: 9
Key players: Walker Zimmerman, centerback, one goal, nine shots.
Hany Mukhtar, midfielder, 19 shots, five on goal.
David Accam, forward, one goal, six shots.
Randall Leal, forward, one goal ,24 shots, 10 on target.
Starting formation in its last game:
1 G Joe Willis
12 D Alistair Johnson
25 D Walker Zimmerman
4 D Dave Romney
2 D Daniel Lovitz
29 M Alex Muyl
6 M Dax McCarty
10 M Hany Mukhtar
20 M Aníbal Godoy
8 M Randall Leal
9 F Dominique Badji
Analysis: Nashville is an old-school team that is finding its identity, taking five points from its past three games. The addition of Muyl has added teeth to the midfield. It has speedy forwards like Accam and hopes to score off counters or set-pieces.