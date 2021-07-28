Jake Mulraney unlikely to play at Orlando

Atlanta United winger Jake Mulraney likely won’t play in Friday’s game at Orlando, interim manager Rob Valentino said Wednesday.
Mulraney left last Saturday’s game against Columbus with a foot injury. Mulraney is one of the team’s better crossers and is good at creating space off the dribble.
Also out for Friday’s game are midfielder Emerson Hyndman and midfielder Mo Adams. Franco Ibarra’s status wasn’t ascertained.
Valentino said Hyndman underwent successful surgery on his right knee after suffering a torn ACL in a training session in June under previous manager Gabriel Heinze.
“He seems like he’s doing really well in his rehab. He’s in good spirits every day, working real hard. He’s in a good place,” Valentino said.
In other personnel news, Ezequiel Barco and Argentina were eliminated in the group stage of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Spain. Argentina finished with three points to finish third in the group. The elimination means that Barco can re-join Atlanta United.
Credit: AP
Valentino said there are plans in place for Barco’s return, but he didn’t know the details. Barco was subbed out at halftime of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Spain.
The MLS transfer window closes Aug. 5. Valentino said he’s not focused on any possible signings being pursued by Atlanta United. President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra have said that the team is pursuing a possible starter. The club reportedly has been pursuing Thiago Almada, a midfielder from Argentina who plays at Velez Sarsfield.
Valentino said he also hasn’t interacted with Eales and Bocanegra about how long he may lead the club.
“Until they tell me something, I’m going to focus on the guys we’ve got and where we are as a group,” he said.
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1
July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE