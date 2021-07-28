Jake Mulraney unlikely to play at Orlando

In other personnel news, Ezequiel Barco and Argentina were eliminated in the group stage of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Spain. Argentina finished with three points to finish third in the group. The elimination means that Barco can re-join Atlanta United.

Caption Spain's Pedri Gonzalez (left) and Argentina's Ezequiel Barco battle for the ball during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Martin Mejia/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Valentino said there are plans in place for Barco’s return, but he didn’t know the details. Barco was subbed out at halftime of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Spain.

The MLS transfer window closes Aug. 5. Valentino said he’s not focused on any possible signings being pursued by Atlanta United. President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra have said that the team is pursuing a possible starter. The club reportedly has been pursuing Thiago Almada, a midfielder from Argentina who plays at Velez Sarsfield.

Valentino said he also hasn’t interacted with Eales and Bocanegra about how long he may lead the club.

“Until they tell me something, I’m going to focus on the guys we’ve got and where we are as a group,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE