ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Martinez to have knee examined

Forward Josef Martinez kicks Atlanta United’s first goal against Charlotte FC during an MLS game Sunday, March 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

caption arrowCaption
Forward Josef Martinez kicks Atlanta United’s first goal against Charlotte FC during an MLS game Sunday, March 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez is scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh this week to have his right knee examined.

Martinez underwent surgeries on the knee in 2020 in the city. He had an ACL repair in March at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and then underwent three surgeries in December to clean scar tissue and an an infection. Martinez said last year that he briefly considered retiring then.

Martinez, named MLS MVP in 2018, has two goals and two assists this season. He has not looked the same since sustaining that knee injury in the first game of the 2020 season at Nashville. He scored 12 goals last season.

The team on Monday said it will announce the results after the examination.

Atlanta United is scheduled to play at Charlotte on Sunday. The team has Dom Dwyer and Jackson Conway as striker. It recently signed Ronaldo Cisneros on loan. He has yet to join the team.

Additionally, the team announced on Monday that Matheus Rossetto sustained a hamstring injury in last week’s win at D.C. United and will be out 2-4 weeks. Rossetto started the first five games.

Ozzie Alonso sustained a torn ACL in the same game. There is no timetable yet for his return. Alonso, signed as a free agent during the offseason, has started four games.

The two were replaced by Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra after suffering their injuries. The team also has Amar Sejdic and Emerson Hyndman in the central midfield. Hyndman has yet to play this season after undergoing an ACL repair last season.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United’s Marcelino Moreno named to MLS Team of the Week
20m ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0...and some news
3h ago
Atlanta United will host Pachuca in inaugural Cup game
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top