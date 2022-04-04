Atlanta United’s Martinez to have knee examined

Martinez underwent surgeries on the knee in 2020 in the city. He had an ACL repair in March at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and then underwent three surgeries in December to clean scar tissue and an an infection. Martinez said last year that he briefly considered retiring then.

Martinez, named MLS MVP in 2018, has two goals and two assists this season. He has not looked the same since sustaining that knee injury in the first game of the 2020 season at Nashville. He scored 12 goals last season.