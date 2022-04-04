Atlanta United’s Martinez to have knee examined

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez is scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh this week to have his right knee examined.
Martinez underwent surgeries on the knee in 2020 in the city. He had an ACL repair in March at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and then underwent three surgeries in December to clean scar tissue and an an infection. Martinez said last year that he briefly considered retiring then.
Martinez, named MLS MVP in 2018, has two goals and two assists this season. He has not looked the same since sustaining that knee injury in the first game of the 2020 season at Nashville. He scored 12 goals last season.
The team on Monday said it will announce the results after the examination.
Atlanta United is scheduled to play at Charlotte on Sunday. The team has Dom Dwyer and Jackson Conway as striker. It recently signed Ronaldo Cisneros on loan. He has yet to join the team.
Additionally, the team announced on Monday that Matheus Rossetto sustained a hamstring injury in last week’s win at D.C. United and will be out 2-4 weeks. Rossetto started the first five games.
Ozzie Alonso sustained a torn ACL in the same game. There is no timetable yet for his return. Alonso, signed as a free agent during the offseason, has started four games.
The two were replaced by Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra after suffering their injuries. The team also has Amar Sejdic and Emerson Hyndman in the central midfield. Hyndman has yet to play this season after undergoing an ACL repair last season.
