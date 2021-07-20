Atlanta United’s Martinez experienced heart issue related to COVID-19

“Decisions are decisions,” he said. “I’m dressed like this now because I’m ready to travel to Cincinnati.”

Martinez, who had been vaccinated against COVID, said he tested positive after playing for Venezuela against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifying game June 8.

He said he felt fine physically after starting and playing 78 minutes. He was happy with the team’s performance, a 0-0 draw. After testing positive, he spent the next 2-3 weeks in quarantine in a hotel in Brazil.

“Unfortunately this is a pandemic and things can be out of your hands,” he said. “When you are affected and experiencing it, you realize what it is actually like.”

-

