Atlanta United’s Lennon, Kann, out for Club America game

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 in action during the first half of the 2020 MLS season opener between Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday February 29, 2020. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon and backup goalkeeper Alec Kann will miss the team’s upcoming Champions League game because they recently underwent successful surgeries.

The pair are scheduled to return for the preseason for the upcoming MLS season, according to a statement from the team. Lennon’s surgery was to “clean up” his left ankle. Kann’s was to “clean up” his right shoulder, according to the team.

The Five Stripes are scheduled to host Club America in the second leg of their quarterfinal series on Dec. 15 or 16 in Orlando, Fla. Atlanta United lost the first leg 3-0.

Acquired in a trade with Real Salt Lake before the 2020 season, Lennon had 23 appearances with Atlanta United. He scored two goals and added three assists.

Kann, a native of Decatur who was acquired before the 2017 season, didn’t have any appearances this season. He has appeared mostly in U.S. Open Cup games for the team since the end of the 2017 season.

