Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey understands supporters’ frustrations

Of course, another way to placate supporters is to announce new signings, particularly a goal scorer. Martinez scored 111 goals for the Five Stripes in leading them to three trophies. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Tuesday that the team was pushing to acquire three players. He didn’t say at what positions.

Lagerwey wouldn’t confirm the positions but did say that Vice President Carlos Bocanegra was right Wednesday when he said the team would have more than one striker on the roster. Lagerwey said it’s critically important that the signings come at the proper value and at the right time rather than to have a player in place by opening day.

“The thing that gets you in the salary-cap system is making mistakes,” he said.

The team has moved more than $6 million in salaries in the past few weeks with the buyout of Martinez, the sales of Alan Franco and George Campbell, the loan of Marcelino Moreno and the termination of Emerson Hyndman’s contract. Lagerwey said one more subtraction likely will come. He wouldn’t say who, but it’s reasonable to think that it will be Erik Lopez, who spent last season on loan and occupies one of the team’s Under-22 Initiative slots. The team has four U22s on its roster. They are allowed only three. The other U22s, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Edwin Mosquera, played for the team last season and are at its preseason camp. Lopez didn’t play last season and isn’t with the team in camp.

Lagerwey said the team still is making room under its salary cap and said a player on loan may receive the Designated Player tag, which would clear their full cap hit. The team has two players on loan, Moreno, who is with Coritiba in Brazil, and Ezequiel Barco, who is in his second season on loan with River Plate in Argentina.

Lagerwey said the team is looking to fill the three positions, particularly at striker, with players who have the potential to become a DP. Martinez arrived on loan from Torino as a DP before he was permanently transferred a few weeks later. Lagerwey said supporters shouldn’t expect the next Martinez, who scored 100 goals faster than anyone in MLS history.

Lagerwey said one of the strengths of the team is the trio of Thiago Almada, Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne, who signed as a free agent. He said the new striker may be one whose skills will help combine with those three.

“Where the collective kind of becomes more than the sum of its parts,” he said. “And so that’s one of the things that we’re looking at as well.”

