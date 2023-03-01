Atlanta United’s Franco Ibarra settling into his natural role

Ibarra seemed good with that Tuesday, likening himself to an enforcer ready to take care of teammates such as Luiz Araujo and Thiago Almada, should they get kicked by opponents.

“It’s important for me to make my presence known and in the middle of the field so that players on the opposing team know that I’m there,” he said.

Ibarra, who is 21 years old, has been a bit of an enigma since joining the squad before the 2021 season. In 36 appearances before Saturday’s opener, he had only one assist and struggled with injuries.

Because the team has Santiago Sosa, who is considered the team’s best defensive midfielder, several managers have tried to play Ibarra as a central midfielder. Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said last year that the team considers Ibarra’s natural fit as a central midfielder, whose job it is to link defense to offense. Ibarra said he’s glad to play the position if that’s what the manager asks, but it seemed clear that he prefers to play as a defensive midfielder, or a 6, in soccer parlance.

“As a 6, I like being in the middle of the field, always being there to help my teammates to let them know that I’m there to cover for them at all times,” he said. “So I think I’m just used to it from playing as a kid.”

Ibarra sometimes has shown the skill as an 8, or central midfielder. Against San Jose, it was his tackle, followed by a deft pass to Andrew Gutman, that led to the penalty kick that Araujo missed. Ibarra completed the second-most passes (61) on the team and second-most completed passes in the field’s final third (21).

Ibarra started most of the team’s preseason friendlies and likely will start Saturday’s game against Toronto because Sosa is serving a suspension. When Sosa returns, Ibarra said it will be up to Pineda to decide who starts.

‘l’ll do my best in the games to show what I can do,” he said. “But ultimately, it’s a coach’s decision. It’s not about who’s playing or not. It’s about what’s best for Atlanta United.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA