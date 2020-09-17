Atlanta United’s Damm out vs. Inter Miami

Atlanta United winger Jurgen Damm will not be available to play in Saturday’s MLS game against Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Interim manager Stephen Glass said that Damm’s hamstring, injured in last week’s loss at Nashville, is still being evaluated. Damm came on at halftime but was forced to leave after about 30 minutes.
Damm was purchased by the club this summer after his contract with Tigres in Mexico expired. He has five appearances with Atlanta United, notching two assists.
Glass said there are no other injuries to report among players who are available to be selected.
In other personnel notes, Glass said he knows that the club is working to sign another player to fill the Designated Player slot previously occupied by Pity Martinez. Glass said he can’t say who the player is. Reports are the club is finalizing a transfer of Marcelino Moreno with Lanus in Argentina. Moreno, 25, is an attacking midfielder.
Additionally, Glass said it’s unlikely that centerbacks George Campbell and Laurence Wyke will drop down to Atlanta United 2 to play the remainder of its season. Campbell, 19, has one appearance this season. Wyke, 23 has two appearances, including one start. Glass said the two are competing well with the starters and may be needed should one of the group suffer an injury.
Atlanta United coming games
Saturday Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South
Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com