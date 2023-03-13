X

Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley voted MLS Player of the Week

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley was voted the MLS Player of the Week on Monday after scoring two goals and adding an assist in last week’s 3-0 road win against Charlotte.

Wiley is the second Atlanta United player this season to be voted Player of the Week after Thiago Almada, who was honored in Week 1.

Wiley, 18, was the third-youngest player in league history to total three goal contributions in one half. Alphonso Davies and Bobby Convey were the others.

The MLS Player of the Week voters are composed of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR), comprising 75% of the vote. The remaining vote is composed of Twitter users.

Atlanta United will host Portland on Saturday.

