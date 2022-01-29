Hamburger icon
Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon returns from U.S. camp after ankle injury

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 dribbles the ball during the match against New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Wednesday November 3, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Brooks Lennon returned to Atlanta United’s training facility because of an ankle injury suffered while with the U.S. men’s national team.

The severity of the injury hasn’t been determined. U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter announced Lennon’s departure from its camp Saturday.

Lennon, a fullback, wasn’t included on the game-day roster for the team’s 1-0 win against El Salvador on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Lennon is expected to be Atlanta United’s starter on the right side for its season-opening MLS game against Sporting KC on Feb. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lennon, 24, made 32 appearances, including 30 starts, for Atlanta United last season. He had six assists.

If Lennon is unable to play, Ronald Hernandez is second on the depth chart.

