Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan injured in draw with FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United goaltender Brad Guzan suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Saturday’s MLS match against FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Guzan was carried off the field on a stretcher. The match, the first between the East Conference opponents this season, ended tied 0-0.
“Very sad, very sad,”Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said when asked about Guzan’s injury immediately after the match. “That injury doesn’t look good. I’m very sad about it.”
Guzan came out to stop a long ball but fell and grabbed his right knee. Bobby Shuttleworth replace Guzan in goal.
Atlanta United is 2-0-2 at home and 3-2-2 overall. Cincinnati is 2-4-1.
The Five Stripes were coming off a 1-0 loss at Charlotte.
Atlanta United’s next match is April 24 at 1 p.m. against Miami.
Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
