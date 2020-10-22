Atlanta United’s Barco explains seven-game absence

Barco came on as a second-half sub in last week’s 1-0 loss at Toronto. It was his first action since Sept. 12, when the team was beaten by Nashville 4-2 in Tennessee.

Though he has played in only 11 of the team’s 19 games, Barco’s two goals and three assists this season are close to leading the team in both categories.

Glass said he feels that having Barco back and playing with Marcelino Moreno, the team’s other healthy Designated Player, will help the team create more scoring chances. Atlanta United has put only one shot on goal in each of the past three games and been shut out in three of the past four. Barco and Moreno have trained with the team this week.

“We expect big performances from our big players,” Glass said. “Not to put pressure on them. They expect that themselves. They welcome the pressure and welcome the expectations.”

Having a small number of supporters in the building, which can seat more than 70,000, also should help Barco, Moreno and the team, Glass said.

“Top players respond to that,” he said. “I do think it’s been a big factor in some of the losses and poorer performances. Big players respond to noise, they respond to fans, they respond to expectations.”

With the possibility of only four games remaining, Barco said he doesn’t feel pressure to try to play as well as he can to impress clubs in Europe that could have an interest in buying him.

“I just want to play as best I can to try to help the team get into the playoffs,” he said.

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

