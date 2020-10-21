How might Atlanta United line up in its next few games?

Let’s assume that Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno are available to play in each of Atlanta United’s next four games, starting Saturday with D.C. United.
How will interim manager Stephen Glass incorporate the two Designated Players into the starting lineup without disrupting chemistry and having to re-invent tactics?
Now, you might say the team has put just one shot on goal in each of the past three games and has been shut out in three of the past four, what does he have to lose?
Plus, you continue, the team is 11th in the Eastern Conference and is one spot below the playoff line. With Nashville’s victory over Dallas last night, it seems probable that there are now five teams battling for two playoffs spot. Atlanta United is among that group of five.
To which I say: Yes.
So, how does Glass do it?
How does he put together a line up that can spark the offense?
First, let’s recap the team’s stat leaders (noted by FBref.com) on offense through its 19 games:
Goals
3: Jon Gallagher.
2: Brooks Lennon, Emerson Hyndman, Adam Jahn, Jeff Larentowicz, Barco.
Expected goals per 90 minutes
0.51: Erick Torres
0.39: Barco
0.26 Manuel Castro
0.19: Gallagher
0.14: Jahn
Assists
2: Lennon, Barco, Damm.
1: Hyndman, Jahn, George Bello, Eric Remedi, Jake Mulraney, Franco Escobar, Mo Adams.
Expected assists per 90 minutes
0.26: Damm
0.18: Lennon
0.11: Gallagher
0.10: Hyndman
0.07: Castro
Shot creation attempts per 90 minutes
3.93: Barco
3.02: Damm
2.31: Gallagher
2.18: Hyndman
2.06: Castro
Some of that information be slightly surprising, particularly Castro because he hasn’t impressed in his appearances.
So, let’s say Glass wanted to go all out for a win, who would be in the starting lineup based upon the statistical leaders?
Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan
Centerbacks: Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes or Fernando Meza
Right fullback: Lennon
Left fullback: Bello
Defensive midfielder: Larentowicz
Central midfielder: Hyndman
Left midfielder: Gallagher
Right midfielder: Damm
Attacking midfielder/striker: Barco
Striker: Torres
Now, you will notice one gigantic omission in this starting lineup: Moreno.
That was on purpose, but let me explain. First, for the sake of this exercise, that lineup is based purely on the stats noted. Second, Glass can’t roll out a formation that is purely offensive-minded. He needs to keep some offense in reserve in case it is needed. It could be argued that Moreno could be that offense. It could also be argued that he just hasn’t had enough time to work with his teammates. And he likely won’t for the rest of the season because the schedule remains full. So, bringing him off the bench could make the best use of his speed while masking his lack of familiarity and chemistry with his teammates.
But, again, I don’t think that is what is going to happen. There’s too much at stake to leave who may be the team’s best healthy player out of the starting lineup.
How do I think the team will lineup on Saturday, for example?
Goalkeeper: Guzan
Centerbacks: Robinson and Walkes
Right fullback: Escobar
Left fullback: Bello
Defensive midfielder: Larentowicz
Right midfielder: Lennon
Central midfielder: Hyndman
Central midfielder: Moreno
Left midfielder: Barco
Striker: Torres
Atlanta United coming games
Saturday vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
