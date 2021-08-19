Atlanta United’s Araujo impressed in MLS debut

Araujo, who started as a right forward in a 3-4-3 formation, neither scored nor created a chance during his 66 minutes, 44 seconds but he showed a fantastic first touch and ability to beat multiple opponents with his dribbling. The Brazilian finished with two shots, one on goal, two tackles and a 93.3 pass completion percentage.

“I think he’s a bright talent,” fullback Brooks Lennon. “He showed his qualities tonight and in spurts. His first touch was, was immaculate. So we’re really excited to have him in the team. And hopefully you can push forward and get some goals for us and assists.”