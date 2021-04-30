Atlanta United will try to bounce back against New England

New England will provide a good opportunity for Atlanta United’s players to show their resiliency. The Revs, led by Bruce Arena, were picked in the preseason by most who follow MLS to finish second or third in the East. The team is 1-1-0 with a 1-0 victory against D.C. United and a 2-2 draw with Chicago in its opener.

Similarly to Philadelphia, the Revs like to pack the middle of the field. Similarly to Philadelphia, it uses two strikers. A difference between the two teams is that New England gives Carles Gil freedom to go wherever he needs to make the offense work.

“It’s going to be important to have an eye on him,” Guzan said.

Atlanta United needs another confident game because it faces Philadelphia again on Tuesday in the second leg of its series. It is going to take a near historic performance by the Five Stripes to turn that around. In Champions League history, only one team in 16 instances has overcome a three-goal deficit after the first leg.

That confidence could continue to be developed on Saturday.

“We are going up there with our own game plan,” Guzan said. “Over last few games, you’ve seen we are looking to win, to compete, score goals. That will be no different come Saturday.”