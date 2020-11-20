Atlanta United’s Champions League prelim roster includes Moreno

The team is expected to announce contract option decisions by the end of November, which means some of the players on the preliminary roster may not be on the 25-man roster.

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said that the team was going to use its training for Champions League to get a look at some of the Atlanta United 2 players.

Conway tied for the team lead with six goals. Gurr started 16 matches and created 36 chances. Lundgaard had 13 starts. Lopez signed with Atlanta United during the summer and is expected to compete for a starting spot next season.

Atlanta United’s preliminary Champions League roster

Goalkeepers (4): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann^, Ben Lundgaard* and Brendan Moore.

Defenders (11): George Bello, George Campbell, Edgar Castillo, Franco Escobar, Jack Gurr*, Brooks Lennon^, Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes and Laurence Wyke.

Midfielders (12): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Manuel Castro, Jürgen Damm, Jon Gallagher, Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto and Tyler Wolff.

Forwards (5): Jackson Conway*, Phillip Goodrum*, Adam Jahn, Erik Lopez*, Josef Martinez^ and Erick Torres.

* contracted to Atlanta United 2.

^ player currently is injured and not available for selection.