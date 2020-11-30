Atlanta United players to watch in this quick camp

Ezequiel Barco, winger. A good performance against Club America may be his last opportunity as an Atlanta United player to show other teams that he should be in their plans. It can be argued that he hasn’t done that as often as anyone would have liked in three seasons with the club with just 10 goals and nine assists in 56 appearances. For context, Seattle’s Jordan Morris scored 10 goals with eight assists ... this season. Orlando’s Chris Mueller had 10 goals with seven assists ... this season. Barco has talent. It’s time to consistently show it.

Marcelino Moreno, midfielder. Moreno doesn’t have anything to prove. Instead, these two weeks are a chance for him to really get to work with his teammates. Those opportunities weren’t there in the season’s final third because of the glut of games. There wasn’t a lot of true training sessions.

Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno controls the ball during a 2-1 loss to Columbus on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Mo Adams, midfielder. The team is thin at defensive midfielder. Vice president Carlos Bocanegra decided that they aren’t going to re-sign Jeff Larentowicz. Eric Remedi had disappointing season. Once he began to start consecutive games, Adams began to show his skill as a player who can connect defense to offense in ways sometimes similar to his predecessor, Darlington Nagbe. If he has recovered from his undisclosed injury, this is a chance to show the next manager that he should be in his plans.

Matheus Rossetto and Emerson Hyndman, midfielders. Two players who seem to be competing for the same starting spot. Neither seem best-equipped for defensive midfielder. Both seem best as attacking midfielders, which is now Moreno’s spot. So, that leaves the role as the quasi-defensive midfielder, quasi-attacking midfielder. Hyndman played that role fairly well in 2018. The two went in different directions this season. Hyndman started well and finished slowly, totaling two goals and two assists in 20 appearances. Rossetto started slowly and finished well but still scored no goals and had no assists in 15 appearances.