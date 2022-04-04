Atlanta United will host Pachuca in inaugural Cup game

The game will be the 18th in the package for season-ticket holders. The stadium will be set for its smaller setting, around 44,000 capacity and some single-game tickets will be available. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 8 at atlutd.com/tickets. Pachuca supporters will have a ticket allotment that will be slightly larger than is set for travelling MLS opponent, according to Eales.

Eales said the team is considering whether there will be pre-game events at the stadium such as a fan festival. He said that when the club has hosted teams from LIGA MX in the past their supporters always bring a fun atmosphere.

Pachuca will be in a break in its competition when the game is scheduled but Eales said he anticipates it will bring a strong squad to the game. The club is 8-1-2 in the Apertura part of its season.

Eales said a trophy will be designed for the annual tournament, joking that he will take any excuse to get to sleep with another trophy in a reference to a well-known photograph of him sleeping with the MLS Cup the team won in 2018.

“This is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against Pachuca, one of the strongest sides in Mexico,” Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda said in a statement from the club. “Carlos (Bocanegra) and I are always searching for ways to push the squad, and this match will come at the perfect time in our schedule as we prepare for the second half of the season. It will also benefit our club in the future to continue scheduling these types of matches against top international competition on an annual basis.”

