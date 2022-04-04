Atlanta United will host Pachuca in inaugural Cup game

Atlanta United will host LIGA MX power Pachuca on June 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the inaugural American Family Insurance Cup.
Atlanta United President Darren Eales said Pachuca was selected because of its pedigree as a six-time LIGA MX champ and five-time CONCACAF champ. He said the game should also help the club prepare for the Leagues Cup, a tournament between MLS and LIGA MX teams that will start next year, and the Champions League, which he hopes Atlanta United qualifies for next year. He said the two teams began discussions a month ago and finalized an agreement last week. The game needed the approval of U.S. Soccer.
American Family Insurance is the primary sponsor on the team’s kit. Eales said that the American Family Insurance Cup will be an annual event on a date that fits within the team’s schedule. He said that the club will consider bringing in clubs from other areas in the world to play in the tournament in coming years.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and Atlanta United’s website.
“It should be a fun game at the Benz,” Eales said.
The game will be the 18th in the package for season-ticket holders. The stadium will be set for its smaller setting, around 44,000 capacity and some single-game tickets will be available. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 8 at atlutd.com/tickets. Pachuca supporters will have a ticket allotment that will be slightly larger than is set for travelling MLS opponent, according to Eales.
Eales said the team is considering whether there will be pre-game events at the stadium such as a fan festival. He said that when the club has hosted teams from LIGA MX in the past their supporters always bring a fun atmosphere.
Pachuca will be in a break in its competition when the game is scheduled but Eales said he anticipates it will bring a strong squad to the game. The club is 8-1-2 in the Apertura part of its season.
Eales said a trophy will be designed for the annual tournament, joking that he will take any excuse to get to sleep with another trophy in a reference to a well-known photograph of him sleeping with the MLS Cup the team won in 2018.
“This is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against Pachuca, one of the strongest sides in Mexico,” Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda said in a statement from the club. “Carlos (Bocanegra) and I are always searching for ways to push the squad, and this match will come at the perfect time in our schedule as we prepare for the second half of the season. It will also benefit our club in the future to continue scheduling these types of matches against top international competition on an annual basis.”
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
