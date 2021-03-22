Atlanta United trades for International slot

Atlanta United on Monday acquired an International roster spot from Colorado for this MLS season in exchange for $225,000 in General Allocation Money.
The price was $50,000 more than Atlanta United paid in December 2020 when it acquired an International spot from Nashville.
Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra wouldn’t say last month how many International slots the team needs. It has until April 17 to become compliant with MLS rules.
The MLS website has the team with nine slots and that was before Monday’s trade.
In those slots are: Jurgen Damm, Fernando Meza (who is on a season-long loan to Defensa y Justicia in Argentina), Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa and Anton Walkes. The team also has international players Erik Lopez, Franco Ibarra, Lisandro Lopez and Erick Torres. It may soon be adding Alan Franco.
If Meza doesn’t count against the slots because he isn’t with the team, and if Franco does sign, the team will need to clear one slot. It can do so by either trading for one, securing a work visa for a player, or trading or releasing a player in one of those slots. Rossetto was one of two non-goalkeepers on the roster who didn’t participate in Saturday’s training exercise against Charleston. The team has yet to say why.