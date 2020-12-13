Atlanta United completes trades with Nashville, Austin

Club vice president Carlos Bocanegra said a few weeks ago that the team’s roster has some flexibility regarding the salary cap. The team needs to strengthen at defensive midfielder, centerback, and backups at left fullback, left wing and striker.

Atlanta United has still yet to name its next manager, though reports indicate it will be Gabriel Heinze. Atlanta United plays Club America Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., in the second leg of its Champions League quarterfinal series. It trails after the first leg 3-0.

The trade of Gallagher was reported on Saturday and shouldn’t be considered surprising.

Gallagher, in his first action with the senior team since being drafted ahead of the 2018 season, led it with four goals this season. However, his best positions, left midfielder and striker, are occupied by two of the team’s Designated Players, Ezequiel Barco and Josef Martinez. Playing time for Gallagher may have been more challenging to win next season than this season in which Martinez missed all but one game with an injury and Barco missed several games with various injuries.

The Austin expansion draft, which Atlanta United is exempt from because it had a player selected by Nashville in last year’s expansion draft, will take place Tuesday.