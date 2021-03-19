Atlanta United stymied again in search for a centerback

Journalist CL Merlo reported Thursday night that Alan Franco will be sold by Independiente for $4 million to Sao Paulo in Brazil, instead of to Atlanta United, which had reportedly agreed to purchase the 24-year-old for $2.8 million.

Losing Franco follows the missed acquisitions of Lautaro Giannetti, who failed a physical and returned to Velez Sarsfield, and Hector David Martinez, who moved to River Plate.