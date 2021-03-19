Atlanta United stymied again in search for a centerback

Atlanta United was stymied for at least the third time late Thursday night in its pursuit to sign a starting centerback.
Journalist CL Merlo reported Thursday night that Alan Franco will be sold by Independiente for $4 million to Sao Paulo in Brazil, instead of to Atlanta United, which had reportedly agreed to purchase the 24-year-old for $2.8 million.
Losing Franco follows the missed acquisitions of Lautaro Giannetti, who failed a physical and returned to Velez Sarsfield, and Hector David Martinez, who moved to River Plate.
That Atlanta United couldn’t finalize the negotiations with Independiente isn’t surprising because the two clubs have had prolonged negotiations before. Ezequiel Barco, signed before the 2018 season, once said he had to force his move from Independiente to Atlanta United because the Argentinian club would reportedly agree to terms on the sale and then change the terms.
Atlanta United’s centerback pool includes Miles Robinson, one of the better centerbacks in MLS, Anton Walkes, who can play across the back line, Alex De John, signed for depth, and two Homegrowns in George Campbell and Efrain Morales.
The team will open its season on April 6 at Alajuelense in the Champions League.