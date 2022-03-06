Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United struggling to get Josef Martinez involved

Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez looks for a teammate during the match against Colorado on Saturday. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez looks for a teammate during the match against Colorado on Saturday. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

One stat helped explain why Atlanta United was shut out 3-0 by Colorado on Saturday in Commerce City, Colo.

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United’s best player and the one who can often create a goal from nothing, finished with an expected goals of 0.03. That means that he didn’t come close to scoring. Seven of his teammates finished with a higher xG, as the stat is known.

With a lineup decimated by injuries and other issues, the team can make it slightly easier on itself by figuring out a way to get the ball to Martinez in dangerous spots.

“There were a few half chances there but probably not really,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “The ones we are waiting for our striker, whoever it is, to have. And so, again today, not just Josef but overall the team didn’t create enough clear chances.”

“I think Josef is a special player, and we've got to put him in positions to score."

- Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman, on teammate Josef Martinez

Yes, but Martinez is paid to score. He has said many times that it is his job.

But he can’t score if he isn’t receiving the ball in spots that challenge opponents.

Martinez had just 28 touches against Colorado. His most crucial got away from him in the seconds before the end of the first half when Andrew Gutman put in a perfect cross that Martinez failed to control. He took just one shot.

ExploreComplete coverage of Atlanta United

“I think Josef is a special player, and we’ve got to put him in positions to score,” Gutman said. “We got to get the ball wide more, put in more quality crosses, whether that’s behind the backline or some cutback balls. I feel like Colorado kind of set in as well, and that kind of negated us playing the ball in behind into the channels and then crossing into it.”

This isn’t a one-game issue.

In Week 1′s 3-1 win against Sporting KC, Martinez finished with an xG of 0.05 on 24 touches and, again, a single shot. He was credited with two assists, so he found other ways to impact the game.

Until help arrives with the returns of Thiago Almada, who is in Argentina securing his visa, Luiz Araujo from his hamstring injury, and Marcelino Moreno building 90 minutes of fitness, Martinez will likely continue to find things difficult because opponents don’t have to worry about too many other Atlanta United players.

“We will just continue improving on that style, trying to break lines better, trying to move the ball faster side to side, try to occupy those spaces that we want to occupy to then create more and better chances in the final third,” Pineda said. “And we’ll try to improve for next time.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United shut out by Colorado for first loss
15h ago
Atlanta United’s Ozzie Alonso out because of possible heart issue
21h ago
Atlanta United vs. Colorado: 3 things to watch
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top