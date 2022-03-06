Atlanta United struggling to get Josef Martinez involved

But he can’t score if he isn’t receiving the ball in spots that challenge opponents.

Martinez had just 28 touches against Colorado. His most crucial got away from him in the seconds before the end of the first half when Andrew Gutman put in a perfect cross that Martinez failed to control. He took just one shot.

“I think Josef is a special player, and we’ve got to put him in positions to score,” Gutman said. “We got to get the ball wide more, put in more quality crosses, whether that’s behind the backline or some cutback balls. I feel like Colorado kind of set in as well, and that kind of negated us playing the ball in behind into the channels and then crossing into it.”

This isn’t a one-game issue.

In Week 1′s 3-1 win against Sporting KC, Martinez finished with an xG of 0.05 on 24 touches and, again, a single shot. He was credited with two assists, so he found other ways to impact the game.

Until help arrives with the returns of Thiago Almada, who is in Argentina securing his visa, Luiz Araujo from his hamstring injury, and Marcelino Moreno building 90 minutes of fitness, Martinez will likely continue to find things difficult because opponents don’t have to worry about too many other Atlanta United players.

“We will just continue improving on that style, trying to break lines better, trying to move the ball faster side to side, try to occupy those spaces that we want to occupy to then create more and better chances in the final third,” Pineda said. “And we’ll try to improve for next time.”

