Atlanta United signs Morales as Homegrown

Atlanta United’s Efrain Morales became the team’s eighth Homegrown signing with Thursday’s announcement.
Morales, a 16-year-old midfielder and native of Suwanee, in January worked out for Manchester United in England. He wasn’t made available by the team to discuss the experience.
Morales was selected in Atlanta United’s first academy classes in 2016 as a member of the U12 team. He has 82 appearances for Atlanta United’s academy with six goals scored. He previously played for United Futbol Academy.
Academy Director Tony Annan described Morales as a good passer and strong tackler with excellent technical ability. Annan said he thought that Morales, at this point, was further along than George Campbell, another Homegrown signing who is with the senior team.
Morales is the second Homegrown signing for Atlanta United, which in July announced that forward Tyler Wolff had signed.
Past Homegrown signings are Andrew Carleton, who is on loan with Indy in the USL, Lagos Kunga, who is on loan with Phoenix in USL and Campbell, who has one appearance this season. Chris Goslin and Patrick Okonkwo are no longer with the club.