Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Atlanta United signed free agent goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to a one-year contract with a club option for 2023, the team announced Friday.
Shuttleworth has made a total of 231 regular season and playoff appearances for New England Revolution, Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC in a 13-year MLS career.
“Bobby is a veteran goalkeeper with many years of experience in MLS and we’re pleased to add him to our roster,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “He brings experience and competition to our goalkeeping group.”
Among active MLS goalkeepers, Shuttleworth ranks fourth in regular-season games played (225) and regular-season minutes played (19,996), just above Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan who ranks fifth in both categories with 212 games and 18,943 minutes. Shuttleworth also ranks seventh among active MLS goalkeepers with 49 career clean sheets and ranks fourth in saves with 691 since 2010.
Shuttleworth most recently played with the Chicago Fire FC in 2020 and 2021 and made 40 appearances (all starts) over the past two seasons and tallied eight clean sheets.
