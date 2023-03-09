Atlanta United signs Luke Brennan to Homegrown contract

Luke Brennan, an Atlanta United academy player, signed a Homegrown contract with the MLS club that will go into effect Jan. 1.
Brennan will join Atlanta United 2, which plays in MLS Next Pro, for the 2023 season.
Atlanta United announced both signings Thursday.
“Luke has continued to progress through the ranks over the past few seasons,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “He’s a talented player that can play off either wing. He got some experience with our first team during preseason, and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to develop with our MLS Next Pro team this season.”
Brennan, an 18-year-old forward, is native of Atlanta who has received a call-up to the U.S. Under-19 team.
He consistently was praised by Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda for his runs and work rate after exhibitions earlier this season. Brennan scored one of Atlanta United’s three goals against Toluca.
Brennan said after that game that he hoped to earn a Homegrown contract. He had committed to play at South Carolina, now coached by Tony Annan, Atlanta United’s former academy director.
“I just want to keep working hard, show myself off as much as I can,” he said.
Brennan scored two goals in 27 appearances for Atlanta United 2 last season.
Atlanta United has six Homegrowns signees on its roster this season: Noah Cobb, Ajani Fortune, Machop Chol, Caleb Wiley, Jackson Conway and Tyler Wolff.
