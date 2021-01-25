Atlanta United set to open training camp Feb. 22

Atlanta United is scheduled to open training camp on Feb. 22 and its first MLS game will be either April 3 or 4.
MLS released the key dates Monday. A provision is that dates depend upon negotiations with the MLSPA on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The league is targeting playing a 34-game season with the MLS Cup scheduled for Dec. 11. The final game of the regular season is scheduled for Nov. 7 with the playoffs beginning Nov. 19.
Additionally, Atlanta United is scheduled to begin its third Champions League campaign with opening games April 6-8 with return games April 13-15.
It’s going to be a busy time. The U.S. Open Cup tournament is scheduled to be played. There also will be World Cup qualifying games, CONCACAF Nations League games, the Gold Cup, Copa America and the European Championships.
Players will be required to quarantine and conduct individual trainings upon reporting back to their clubs for the beginning of camps. As was the case for most of last season, during the season, players, technical staff and essential club staff will be tested every other day, including the day before each match day. Clubs will take chartered flights for all road trips until further notice.
The league will announce the regular season schedule in the coming weeks.
Atlanta United key dates
Feb. 10 Champions League draw
Feb. 22 Training camp opens
April 3 or 4 First MLS game
April 6-8 First Champions League game
April 13-15 Champions League return game
April 27-29 Champions League quarterfinals, first leg
May 4-6 Champions League quarterfinals, second leg
August 10-12 Champions League semifinals, first leg
August 24-26 Champions League semifinals, second leg
Late summer MLS All-Star Game
Late summer Campeones Cup
Late summer Leagues Cup
Oct. 26-28 Champions League final
November 7 Regular season ends
November 11 MLS playoffs begin
December 11 MLS Cup