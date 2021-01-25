X

Atlanta United set to open training camp Feb. 22

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco talks with an assistant coach on Wednesday during training camp in Florida.
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United is scheduled to open training camp on Feb. 22 and its first MLS game will be either April 3 or 4.

MLS released the key dates Monday. A provision is that dates depend upon negotiations with the MLSPA on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The league is targeting playing a 34-game season with the MLS Cup scheduled for Dec. 11. The final game of the regular season is scheduled for Nov. 7 with the playoffs beginning Nov. 19.

Additionally, Atlanta United is scheduled to begin its third Champions League campaign with opening games April 6-8 with return games April 13-15.

It’s going to be a busy time. The U.S. Open Cup tournament is scheduled to be played. There also will be World Cup qualifying games, CONCACAF Nations League games, the Gold Cup, Copa America and the European Championships.

Players will be required to quarantine and conduct individual trainings upon reporting back to their clubs for the beginning of camps. As was the case for most of last season, during the season, players, technical staff and essential club staff will be tested every other day, including the day before each match day. Clubs will take chartered flights for all road trips until further notice.

The league will announce the regular season schedule in the coming weeks.

Atlanta United key dates

Feb. 10 Champions League draw

Feb. 22 Training camp opens

April 3 or 4 First MLS game

April 6-8 First Champions League game

April 13-15 Champions League return game

April 27-29 Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

May 4-6 Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

August 10-12 Champions League semifinals, first leg

August 24-26 Champions League semifinals, second leg

Late summer MLS All-Star Game

Late summer Campeones Cup

Late summer Leagues Cup

Oct. 26-28 Champions League final

November 7 Regular season ends

November 11 MLS playoffs begin

December 11 MLS Cup

