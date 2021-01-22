X

Atlanta United scheduled to begin Champions League in April

August 14, 2019 Atlanta: Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez strikes a pose for the fans after making what turned out to be the winning goal on a penalty kick for a 3-2 victory over Club America as teammates arrive to celebrate in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Champions League is on and Atlanta United is scheduled to begin play in April.

CONCACAF, the region of FIFA that oversees North America and the Caribbean, announced important dates for this year’s tournament on Friday.

The bracket draw for the event will be held February 10, which is when Atlanta United will learn its first opponent.

This will be the third year that the Five Stripes have competed in the tournament. It was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Monterrey in 2019 and Club America in 2020. The tournament typically starts in mid-February.

The first-round games will be a home-and-home series scheduled to be played April 6-8 and April 13-15.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played as a home-and-home series on April 27-29 and May 4-6.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played as a home-and-home series on August 10-12 and August 24-26.

The championship will be a single leg and is scheduled to be played October 26-28. The team that hosts will be the club that produced the most points from the early rounds. Goal-difference will be the tie-breaker, if needed.

MLS has yet to announce its schedule. Atlanta United has yet to announce when it will open camp under new manager Gabriel Heinze.

Clubs scheduled to compete in this year’s Champions League are:

Canada: Forge FC or Toronto FC*

Costa Rica: Deportivo Saprissa and LD Alajuelense

Dominican Republic: Club Atletico Pantoja

Haiti: Arcahaie FC

Honduras: CD Marathon and CD Olimpia

Mexico: Club América, Club León, Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey

Nicaragua: Real Estelí FC

USA: Atlanta United FC, Columbus Crew SC, Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers

*The winner of the Canadian Championship (date TBD) between Forge FC and Toronto FC will compete in the 2021 SCCL.

