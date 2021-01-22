Atlanta United scheduled to begin Champions League in April

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played as a home-and-home series on April 27-29 and May 4-6.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played as a home-and-home series on August 10-12 and August 24-26.

The championship will be a single leg and is scheduled to be played October 26-28. The team that hosts will be the club that produced the most points from the early rounds. Goal-difference will be the tie-breaker, if needed.

MLS has yet to announce its schedule. Atlanta United has yet to announce when it will open camp under new manager Gabriel Heinze.

Clubs scheduled to compete in this year’s Champions League are:

Canada: Forge FC or Toronto FC*

Costa Rica: Deportivo Saprissa and LD Alajuelense

Dominican Republic: Club Atletico Pantoja

Haiti: Arcahaie FC

Honduras: CD Marathon and CD Olimpia

Mexico: Club América, Club León, Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey

Nicaragua: Real Estelí FC

USA: Atlanta United FC, Columbus Crew SC, Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers

*The winner of the Canadian Championship (date TBD) between Forge FC and Toronto FC will compete in the 2021 SCCL.